A 30 year old man of Solwezi is nursing serious wounds at Solwezi General Hospital after being burnt by his girlfriend.

Northwestern Province Commissioner of Police, Hudson Namachila has confirmed the incident to ZANIS that happened yesterday around 09:30 hours.

Mr Namachila has identified the victim as Jeremiah Mbawa of Floriana housing unit.

He said the Mbawa sustained serious burns from the head to the legs after his girlfriend Mirriam Chileshe of Ndola poured suspected petrol on him and later lit a match stick which she threw inside the house where the victim was.

He added that all household goods were burnt to ashes but could not ascertain the value of the property.

Mr Namachila said the suspect who was on the run has been apprehended as she was trying to board a bus to the Copperbelt.