Standard Chartered Bank Zambia has announced that it will soon start giving out loans to its customers as a relief measure in view of Covid-19.

The loans to be given to its clients include personal, business and mortgage and will be repaid over a period ranging from three to 12 months.

Standard Chartered Bank Head of Retail Banking, DeepPal Singh says the bank recognises the current challenges the Covid-19 pandemic poses to some of its clients’ ability to repay loans, mortgages and credit cards.

In a statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka today by Standard Chartered Bank Zambia Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing Christine Matambo, Mr. Singh said the move is in accordance with the recent measures announced by the Bank of Zambia.

“We’re pleased to announce the relief loans to serve as measures for clients that will be assessed to have been distressed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Clients with good standing with the Bank should get in touch with our Bank to discuss individual relief measures should they require this,” Mr. Singh said.

He said the bank remains firmly committed to its clients by supporting them during this challenging period of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Mr. Singh has highlighted the Bank’s superior digital capabilities which its clients can use such as social distancing.

He said digital banking and online banking platforms remained the most preferred mode of banking through the use of smartphones without physically visiting a branch.

Zambia has recorded over 85 confirmed cases of coronavirus with three deaths so far although the number of covid-19 cases continues to increase on a daily basis.