State House has clarified that President Edgar Lungu did NOT direct churches to open during his third address to the nation on COVID-19 yesterday, 24th of April 2020.

Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe says instead President Lungu was resounding in his speech that church activities MAY continue subject to public health regulations, guidelines and certification.

In a statement to ZANIS in Lusaka today, Mr. Chipampe stated that the Head of State explained that places of worship may congregate while observing social distancing, mandatory wearing face masks, hand sanitizing and hand washing.

“In his address to the nation Friday, the President said; “I have decided that some activities such as the following may continue being undertaken normally subject to adhering to public health regulations, guidelines and certification: Places of Worship may congregate while observing social distancing, mandatory face masks, hand sanitizing, and hand washing.

“This means that the President is not directing churches, rather he is giving those who still want to congregate during this period an option. Those who do not want to do so are free not to go to church,” said Mr Chipampe in the statement.

He pointed out that President Lungu did not in any way direct the churches but rather gave them an option and those that want are free to go to church.

The Republican President’s spokesperson emphasized that President Lungu cannot direct any one to go to church or anyone to open the churches.

Mr Chipampe explained President Lungu did not close any church but individual churches opted to take that route owing to COVID-19 pandemic.

“Therefore, it is misleading to say President Lungu has “directed” as some people are inferring because President Lungu cannot direct anyone to go to church or indeed to open the churches.

“He, in the first place, did not close any church but individual churches opted to do so due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even now, churches are free to open or not to open their places of worship,” he stressed.

Mr. Chipampe underscored that President Lungu was generally giving hope in the midst of despair due to the Coronavirus.

He further said President Lungu will within seven days talk to the nation regarding the decisions he is continually making as he leads the country in these trying times.

Some sections of society have taken to social media inferring that President Edgar Lungu directed the churches to open in his third address to the nation on COVID-19 yesterday.