First Republican President Kenneth Kaunda has called on the church, opposition political parties and the civil society to support President Edgar Lungu’s efforts in ending chemical attacks and mob justice that have rocked some parts of the country.

Dr Kaunda says the prevailing situation demands for concerted efforts from all stakeholders if the heinous criminal activities are to be stopped.

ZANIS reports that the former head of State said this when He addressed the media at his State Lodge residence.

Dr Kaunda stressed that the chemical and mob attacks on suspected members of the public must stop.

“I emphasize this point: the chemical attacks must be stopped! And the mob attacks on suspected members of the public must stop! The current situation requires that we cooperate for the common good.” He said.

He lamented over the many innocent persons who have been killed and injured as a result of mob justice.

Dr Kaunda urged members of the public to live by the tenets of the motto “One Zambia, One nation.”

Dr Kaunda explained that since time in memorial love and respect for one another greatly contributed to the country’s stability.

He noted that great efforts has been made in promoting peace and unity which must be upheld.

Dr Kaunda said the recent happenings call for concern especially that Zambia is known to be a peaceful country.

He stressed that the chemical attacks and mob justices on fellow members of society disturb the stability and harmony that has been built over time.

Dr Kaunda indicated that some people have died as a result of horrendous attacks by mobs.

“The chemical attacks and mob justice on fellow members of society disturb the efforts we have made towards a society of harmony and stability.” Dr Kaunda noted.