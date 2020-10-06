Nakonde District Commissioner, Field Simwinga has appealed to farmers not to sell their farming inputs which they acquired under the Farmers Input Support Programme (FISP).

Mr Simwinga said he is aware that some farmers are selling their inputs to neigbouring countries thereby frustrating government’s efforts of boosting the agriculture sector.

“Iam aware that some of you have opted to sell your inputs to Tanzanians instead of using them to boost your farming businesses,” he said.

He has also appealed to farmers to seek advice from agricultural offices such as camp officers and District Agriculture Coordinator’s office if they encounter problems with their crops or animals.

And Nakonde District Acting Agriculture Coordinator, Matthews Mulengo said so far 945 farmers from about 75 cooperatives have received their farming inputs.

Mr Mulengo has also appealed to farmers to practice crop rotation in order to improve the soil nutrients.

“You should plant a different crop in the field where you planted maize last farming season so that you can improve the nutrients of the soil,” he said.

He pointed out that government has sent farming inputs on time urging farmers to work hard and ensure that they produce a good harvest.

Mr Mulengo has also advised farmers with late maturity seed to start preparing their fields.

Nakonde District has about 11, 000 farmers benefiting from the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP).