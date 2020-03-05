The Lusaka City Council (LCC) has warned members of the public that do not subscribe to the solid waste management programme that they will be penalized.

Council Public Relations Manager, George Sichimba said failure to subscribe to the solid waste management programme is an offence under the Public Health Act.

ZANIS reports that Mr Sichimba explained that the law that bans the indiscriminate disposal of solid waste needs to be followed.

“I warn those not subscribing to solid waste management that the long arm of the law will soon catch up with them,” he warned.

He noted that failure to subscribe to the programme has contributed highly to the current flooding that is being experienced in the City.

Mr Sichimba also warned some members of the public and business entities that have not yet subscribed to the waste management programme that if caught, it attracts a penalty fee.

He implored residents to help the local authority to keep the City Clean, Green and Healthy in line with government’s vision.

Mr Sichimba stressed that a solid waste free City is key in preventing water-borne diseases that are caused mainly by poor management of waste.