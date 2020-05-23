Zambia’s Permanent Representative to the African Union Emmanuel Mwamba has described the Supreme Court of Zambia’s judgement in the Mopani Copper Mine case as fundamental and remarkable.

Mr. Mwamba said the Court found Mopani liable of abusing transfer pricing and used it as a mechanism to avoid paying full taxes due to Zambia Revenue Authority hence the fine of Thirteen Million United States Dollars ( US $13 million).

Chief Justice Ireen Mambilima sitting with Justice Nigel Mutuna and Justice Mumba Malila accordingly ruled that any tax authority would find serious misgivings on the lack of arm’s length on the revealed transactions between Mopani and Glencore.

In a statement obtained by ZANIS today, Ambassador Mwamba said that the core part of domestic revenue mobilization for any country is taxation of its citizens and the private sector.

Mr.Mwamba explained that For Zambia, its mineral resources present an unparalleled economic opportunity to increase domestic revenue through effective taxation of the mining sector.

“Despite the tremendous wealth inherent in this sector, Zambia has been struggling to obtain significant financial benefits through taxes from the sector.

“This is due to various factors including the volatile mining tax regime policies but also the increasing tax-avoidance schemes perpetrated by mine houses that might appear legal but are aggressively aimed at reducing the amount of tax payable,” he said.

He further observed that developing economies are now increasingly aware of the tax avoidance schemes especially the abuse of transfer pricing hence, African governments are now establishing robust legislative and administrative frameworks to deal with transfer pricing issues.

Mr.Mwamba who is also the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa Ambassador pointed out that for Zambia, curbing the abuse of transfer pricing, is a development financing issue because without adequate tax revenues the ability to mobilize domestic resources for development is heavily hampered.

“Zambia has joined many African countries that have begun to put in place, legal rules on the taxation of cross border transactions and the latest Supreme Court Judgement will go a long way in enhancing these measures.

“It should be noted that this arm’s length principle as emphasized by the Supreme Court of Zambia is at the core of most global standards on controlling transfer pricing perpetrated by multinationals,” he said.

He disclosed that over the last 50 years, Africa is estimated to have lost in excess of One Trillion United States Dollars (US $1 trillion) in illicit financial flows .

Ambassador Mwamba affirmed that to resolve the crisis of illicit financial flows and outflows from Africa, the African Union and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa tasked the fourth Joint African Union Commission and United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (AUC/ECA) Conference of African Ministers of Finance, Planning and Economic Development held in 2011 to handle the matter.

He cited criminal activities such as the drug trade, human trafficking, illegal arms dealing, and smuggling of contraband, illegal wildlife trade and bribery and theft by corrupt government officials as some of the other origins of illicit financial flows.

“The Panel headed by South Africa’s former president, Thabo Mbeki, established that Africa loses over $50 billion a year through tax avoidance and fraud schemes largely perpetrated by multinational corporations operating in Africa.

“It became clear that Africa was a net-creditor to the rest of the world, despite the regular inflow of official development assistance. The continent continues to suffer from a crisis of insufficient resources for development, largely caused by illicit financial flows,” Ambassador Mwamba stressed.

He further recalled that the Report of the High Level Panel on Illicit Financial Flows from Africa recommended that Africa must implement measures to radically reduce illicit capital outflows from Africa.

The Zambia Revenue Authority conducted an Audit of Mopani Copper Mines for the period 2006 – 2009, which revealed that the transactions between the company and its Swiss parent multinational, Glencore International AG (GIAG) violated the Arm’s Length Standards (ALS).

An arm’s length transaction refers to a business deal or transaction in which a buyer and seller act independently without one party influencing the other.