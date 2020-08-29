Police in Muchinga Province have arrested a man in Nakonde district suspected to be behind a spate of incidences of rape and defilement in the area.

The arrest of the suspect was after an angry mob descended on him when word went round that he was about to defile a young girl and was late taken to police.

ZANIS reports that Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Joel Njase confirmed the incident.

Engineer Njase said facts are that Mulenga Ngandu aged 35 tried to forcefully give a k10 to a 12 year old girl who was going to the market so that he could have carnal knowledge of her.

The Police Commissioner said the young girl refused the sexual demands of Ngandu and shouted for help.

”it was at that point that the mother to the girl and community members heard the minor’s distress call and responded with a mob to rescue her,” Engineer Njase said.

The Police Chief added that the angry mob later apprehended the suspect and descended on him by beating him with stones, sticks, fists and other objects.

Engineer Njase said according to information reaching the police, the suspect is believed to be behind a number of rape and defilement cases that have recently rocked Chiyanya community leading the mob to beat the suspect.

The Police Commissioner said concerned members of the public rescued the suspect and took him to Tazara Police station where he was later transferred to Nakonde main Police Station.

Engineer Njase said Ngandu was issued with a medical report and received treatment for the wounds he had sustained in the beatings.

The 35 year old suspect is currently in Police custody and the docket of the case has been opened.

Chiyanga community has in the recent past experienced an increase in a number of defilement and rape cases which has led to the death of 2 female juveniles since June this year.