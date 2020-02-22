The Copperbelt Provincial Administration will early next week operationalise a taskforce on theft of medicines constituted to curb any pilferage of drugs in public health institutions in the province.

Taskforce Chairperson, Bright Nundwe who is also Provincial Permanent Secretary said the team which will comprise mostly officers from all the security wings and Ministry of Health is aimed at ensuring that drugs reach the ordinary patients.

ZANIS reports that Mr Nundwe has since warned against theft of drugs by health personnel adding that anyone found wanting will be flushed out from the system.

He said the drugs are not meant to benefit a few individuals but every Zambian who is in dire need of the prescribed drugs at all times, in all the centres.

Mr Nundwe said although no report of pilferage of medicine has been reported in the province, the task force seeks to curb any possible stealing of drugs from health facilities to enrich themselves.

Mr Nundwe was responding to a question on what measures are in place to curb pilferage of drugs in clinics and hospitals at a media briefing held in Ndola.

He said the Provincial Administration working with the provincial health team wants to ensure surveillance and monitoring system in the supply chain of drugs is enhanced and ensure the last mile has access to medicine.

Last month, the Minister of Health, Chitalu Chilufya directed the Copperbelt Provincial Administration to constitute a task force on theft of drugs to curb pilferage of life saving medicines.