General Education Minister David Mabumba says the Ministry is considering reforms in printing of grade seven and nine certificates which are printed abroad.

The minister who addressed Head Teachers, Teachers, Pupils and parents at Angelina Secondary school in Kabwe thanked teachers for conducting leakage free exams in 2019.

Mr Mabumba said conducting leakage free examinations was not a mean achievement as teachers and all stakeholders put in their best and the results were there to see.

He said this achievement would help restore public confidence in the education sector and the Examination Council of Zambia (ECZ).

The Minister also said the ministry would continue to embark on reforms in its quest to improve the standards of education in the country.

He cited reforms in the printing of grade seven and grade nine certificates as among those being considered to be printed locally or completely gotten away with though it was depending on cabinet approval.

Examinations Council of Zambia, Deputy Director, William Kapembwa says the council recorded cases of malpractice especially involving GCE exams.

Mr Kapambwe said the council recorded 179 cases of malpractice, 134 of which were of the nature of assistance especially at GCE level.

He said there is need to do to ensure the running of exams is guarded against elements of malpractice and leakages.

And Ministry of General Education Human Resource Director, Kapulo Musonda said all outstanding issues of confirmations and appointments were being addressed by the ministry and would soon be a thing of the past.

He also advised all Human Resource Officers to ensure they worked with school managers to address pending matters as they tended to discourage and demotivate teachers.

Meanwhile a pupil who spoke on behalf of others appreciated the success being recorded because of reforms in the education sector.

Joseph Kapembwa, a grade 12 pupil at Bwacha Secondary school said pupil’ performance at academic level had improved going by the number of candidates who attained division one certificates.

He said production unit was among other reforms that were doing fine in the schools like Bwacha which had a piggery and garden running.