Never Forget. This became the rallying cry among journalists, freedom of expression activists and human rights defenders as they demanded justice following the massacre on November 23, 2009 of 58 people in Maguindanao. The attack, in which 32 journalists and media workers were killed, was the single deadliest event for the press that CPJ has ever recorded, and it propelled the Philippines to third spot on CPJ’s Global Impunity Index the following year. More than a decade later, as a court issues its verdict in the case, remembering is more important than ever.

The verdict announced today convicted masterminds Andal Ampatuan Jr., his brother Zaldy Ampatuan, and 26 accomplices including senior police officials of murder, and sentenced them to reclusion perpetua, or up to 40 years in prison, without parole. A third brother, Sajid Islam Ampatuan, was acquitted, according to reports.

It is a long-awaited moment in the global fight against impunity in journalist killings, but it is also bittersweet. For more than 10 years, friends and families of the victims have waited for justice and closure; colleagues across the country waited to learn just how many journalists would have to be killed before the grip of impunity that had taken hold in the Philippines could be loosened. Moreover, justice has not just been slow, but also only partial. At least 80 suspects are still at large.

Never forgetting means reflecting, learning and asking difficult questions, including whether stronger and more effective international responses could have lessened the 10-year wait for partial justice.

In June, the U.N. Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, Agnès Callamard, presented the findings of her investigation into the 2018 killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. On the surface, the murder of Khashoggi, a Saudi national living in exile in the U.S., and the mass slaughter of 32 Philippine journalists and media workers appear to have little in common.

Both however are cases that became emblematic of the total impunity that characterizes nearly all journalist killings around the world. In both cases justice has been sluggish and incomplete, and the perpetrators operated with a boldness that so clearly tells of a belief that they would not be held to account.

A police officer walks past a picture of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi on October 2, 2019, prior to a ceremony near the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to mark the one-year anniversary of his murder. His killing and the Maguindanao massacre are emblematic of the impunity that characterizes nearly all journalist killings. (AP/Lefteris Pitarakis)

Khashoggi, a prominent critic of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was killed and dismembered inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, by a group of Saudis who travelled there shortly before his murder. The journalists and other victims of the Maguindanao massacre were ambushed on an open road while traveling in convoy to file candidacy papers for a political challenger to the incumbent governor Andal Ampatuan Sr. The Ampatuan clan’s private militia, with the support of local police, carried out the murders. Those killed had agreed to travel by convoy in the belief that an assault against so many would be unlikely.