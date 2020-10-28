There is still work on polio in Africa-WHO

By Brighton Phiri

There is still work to do on polio, said World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional director for Africa Dr Matshidiso Moeti ahead of World Polio Day.

Dr. Moeti said World Polio Day, which is commemorated on October 24, was an opportunity to celebrate the incredible milestone achieved this year, of kicking wild poliovirus out of Africa.

“This is a reminder that vaccines work, and that we can realize tremendous goals when governments, health workers, communities and partners rally together,” said Dr. Moeti. “The people who worked tirelessly to achieve a wild-polio-free Africa, and the innovations like geographic information systems technologies used in fighting this disease, are now engaged in the response to COVID-19 and other health priorities. And there is still work to do on polio.”

Dr Moeti disclosed that 16 African countries had faced outbreaks this year, of a rare form of the disease that affects children who have not been protected by vaccination. It is known as circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus, or cVDPV.

“Where high-quality vaccination campaigns were conducted, some outbreaks were successfully stopped in early 2020. To reduce the risk of COVID-19 spreading in communities, vaccination campaigns were paused in March, but the leaders of the concerned countries recognized that we can’t wait for the COVID-19 emergency to end in order to finish the fight against polio,” said Dr. Moeti. “In collaboration with partners of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, campaigns resumed in July, with safety precautions in place for vaccinators and communities. So far, 35 million children have been vaccinated across 13 African countries. This is really encouraging – it shows what we can achieve when we work together with determination and innovation.”

Dr. Moeti announced that Looking ahead in the fight against polio, an improved vaccine, known as novel oral polio vaccine type 2, or nOPV2, would soon be rolled out, adding that strong surveillance systems remain vitally important to detect any polio cases.

Dr. Moeti thanked governments, communities, frontline health workers and polio survivors, who drove wild polio out of Africa.

“I salute you,” said Dr. Moeti.