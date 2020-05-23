Thieves have vandalised and stolen part of the steel barriers on Luangwa south bridge on the Kafue River on the Kitwe – Ndola dual carriage way.

ZANIS reports that part of the Kitwe Ndola dual carriage road at the bridge was closed in March this years following an increase of water levels which threatened the structural integrity.

Copperbelt province police commissioner Charity Katanga who has confirmed the development in an interview however stated that her office has not been briefed on the matter as no formal complaint has been registered by the general public.

However, Kitwe District commissioner Chileshe Bweupe who checked the vandalised bridge expressed disappointment and described the situation will result in the projected budget to increase.

Without stating the expected increased budget amount, Mr Bweupe the bridge was earmarked for critical repairs as the Ministry of infrastructure and development had closed part of the bridge.

“The situation is unfortunate because it means government has to look for more money fund rehabilitation works.

Mr.Bweupe said his office will engage the police and see to it that the remaining barriers are safe guarded.