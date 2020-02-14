Thieves have broken into Nakonde urban clinic stealing a computer with the clinic data base and a plasma Television set.

The theft was confirmed to the Zambia News and information Services (ZANIS) by both Nakonde District Health Director, Arthur Mataka and Nakonde District Commissioner, Field Simwinga.

Mr Simwinga said thieves broke into one of the offices at the urban clinic in the early hours of yesterday stealing a computer which contained clinic data base, and a plasma Television set.

Mr Simwinga has since warned criminals who are fond of breaking into buildings, that the long arm of the law will catch up with them as the police is working tirelessly to ensure that criminal activities are curbed.

Mr Simwinga lamented that it is sad that Government property has been stolen especially that the computer had vital information for the clinic.