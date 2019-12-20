Chipata District Agriculture Coordinator (DACO) Philimon Lungu has urged small scale tobacco farmers to embrace the concept of practicing climate smart agriculture.

Mr Lungu said farmers should consider planting trees in tobacco farms and adopting irrigation system to address some of the rising effects of climate change like drought.

He was speaking when he accompanied farmers from 5 districts of the province on a field visit to Vubwi district hosted by Tobacco Board of Zambia (TBZ).

The ministry has through it’s extension services been working with other stakeholders to educate farmers on the current climate changes and the farmers’ role in mitigating the effects of climate change.

And TBZ Tobacco Inspector, Brighton Mubenga said the organization engaged the farmers on a tour of two tobacco commercial farms so that they could appreciate some of the best practices on tobacco farming and possibly replicate such practices.

He said the tour of Lusacco and Chishala farms was a learning experience for the small scale farmers and an opportunity to increase their income through improved farming techniques.

And one of the farm owners, Chilufya Chishala called on government to invest more in the empowerment of small scale tobacco farming.

He said the farmers have a big challenge with accessing finances because they have no access to funds from lending institution who in most cases only offer their services to those in formal employment.

He added that Zambia should take advantage of its good relations with China to grow the tobacco industry given that the country is currently the major buyer of tobacco produced in the Country.

The small scale farmers who participated in the field day were drawn from Lundazi, Chadiza, Lumezi, Katete and Chipangali districts.