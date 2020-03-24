Traders at Emusa mobile market, locally known as Bwandila market in Chasefu district of eastern province, were this morning sent away following the suspension of the market, owing to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Chasefu District Commissioner Mustapher Banda is however, disappointed with traders who almost disobeyed his directive to suspend the market despite communicating to them earlier.

ZANIS reports that speaking when he addressed scores of traders who mainly came from Lundazi yesterday, Mr Banda told them that they cannot conduct businesses in un-conducive environment.

He said the suspension of mobile markets is one of the preventive measures against the spread of coronavirus, because the market premises do not meet hygiene standards due to lack of sanitation.

On March 19th, 2020, Mr Banda suspended the mobile markets in the district until further notice, following the two cases of coronavirus that the country has recorded.

Meanwhile, Chasefu town council yesterday, joined the rest of the country in cleaning of trading centers, following a launch by the Local Government Minister, Charles Banda.

As coronavirus spreads across the globe, countries in Africa are taking preventive measures to keep the disease out and many are showing a strong level of preparedness to counter its spread.

In Zambia, the Ministry of Health has since put up measures in place to combat the epidemic, knowing that an outbreak of the Coronavirus would have catastrophic consequences for the country.

The world has now come to know that the Coronavirus is very infectious and spreading fast.

Zambia has so far recorded two cases of the COVID 19.