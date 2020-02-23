Chief Chimbola of the Bemba people of Mungwi District has called for intensified measures that will put an end to the spate of gassing attacks and incidences of mob justice that have spread across the country.

The traditional leader said the situation needs to be urgently addressed as it has created panic and adversely affected people’s day to day life.

Speaking when Mungwi Council Chairperson, Gift Lwembe called on him at his palace, Chief Chimbola said his subjects are living in fear following increased reports of the attacks.

He said there is need for concerted efforts in coming up with workable solutions to the matter and restore order in the country.

And Mr Lwembe informed the traditional leader that government is concerned over the acts of mob justice which has resulted in the loss of lives and property.

He appealed to the traditional leader to counsel subjects against taking the law into their hands.

Mr Lwembe also urged government workers in the area to engage the community on the need to safeguard peace and avoid violent attacks on innocent people.

The Civic Leader later addressed residents of Chimbola village and called for cooperation between the public and law enforcement agencies.

Earlier this week, one man was killed by an angry mob in Nseluka area of Mungwi District, while another one had his vehicle burnt on suspicion that they were gassers.