Senior Chief Kambombo of the Senga speaking people of Chama District in Muchinga Province has praised government for its commitment in the fight against child marriages.

The traditional leader said government and its partners have done a commendable job in fighting the vice by retrieving underage girls from marriages.

The Senior Chief has also thanked President Edgar Lungu for championing the fight against early marriages.

He has since urged government and its partners to also help Chama District which has the highest rate of child marriages in the country to curb the scourge.

He said girl children in the district are dropping out of school in preference for marriages.

The traditional leader said the rising cases of child marriages and high school dropouts are also as a result of the long distances pupils cover to access schools.

“Girls are dropping out of school because the distances are too long, this has forced many girls into marriages,” he said.

Senior Chief Kambombo said this when Gender Minister Elizabeth Phiri paid a courtesy call on him at his palace today.

And speaking during a community sensitization awareness on child marriages, Gender Minister Elizabeth Phiri said child marriages does not only affect girls but also has a negative effect on parents.

Ms Phiri said child marriages increase poverty levels among households and deprive girls of financial development.

The minister said in order to address the scourge, government with support from the United Nations Women is supporting 76 survivors of child marriages in Kambombo chiefdom by taking them back to school.

“I am convinced that this intervention will significantly increase access to education for the vulnerable girls,” she said.

Earlier, the Minister paid a courtesy call on Chama District Commissioner Leonard Ngoma who disclosed that a total of 700 child marriage survivors are benefitting from the India, Brazil and South Africa (IBSA) project in the district.

Mr Ngoma explained that a total of 584 girls have since been enrolled in 18 schools within the district.

“The recruitment exercise for the remaining girls is still underway and the program has received support from the community,” Mr Ngoma said.

Government with support from the United Nations Women is supporting child marriage survivors under the IBSA project in Chama and Mpulungu districts.