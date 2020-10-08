Local transporters in Chipangali District of Eastern Province have boycotted participation in the distributions of farming inputs under the Farmer Input Support Program (FISP) for the 2020/2021 farming season.

Transporters are alleging that government still owes them money for transporting seed and fertilizer during the 2019/2020 farming season.

Government has in the past engaged transporters move seed and fertilizer from the central sheds to cooperative centres.

However, transporters in the distributions of inputs from Mugubudu sheds to cooperatives centres are said to have shunned the exercise this year because they have not been paid for previous season’s exercise.

ZANIS reports that a check at the Mugubudu shed, revealed that farmers were organising their own transport to ferry inputs to their destinations.

One of the farmers James Nkhoma, from Chanje East Agricultural block, said Transporters complained that they had not been paid for the transportation of inputs last season saying that they are not willing to deliver inputs to farmers this year before they get paid what they are being owed.

Mr Nkhoma disclosed that leaders of cooperatives societies are now asking their members to contribute money to facilitate the transportation of inputs to their destinations.

”We have no option but to ask our members to contribute money so that we are able to deliver inputs closer to them,” he said.

Meanwhile Mr Nkhoma commended government for the timely distribution of inputs to farmers this year, despite the challenge of transport to ferry fertilizers and seed to farmers’ destination.

Early this year, a meeting was held in Chipangali where transporters complained that they had not been paid after Government engaged them to transport inputs from Mugubudu shed to different cooperatives.

Some of the transporters said they had to sell some of their assets to buy fuels in order to remain in business and sustain their operations because they had not being paid.