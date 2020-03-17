The trial involving a Police officer of Prospect Police station in Kabwe, charged with murder has commenced in Kabwe High court.

Appearing before High court Judge Isaac Kamwendo was Moses Zwau who is facing one counter of murder.

Particulars of the offence are that Zwau, 45, a Criminal Investigations officer of Prospect Police station in Kabwe on September 25, 2019 did murder George Bwembya contrary to Section 200 of the Penal Code Cap. 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

And former Police Officer In-Charge at Prospect Asst. Superintendent Cosmas Banda told the court that when he entered the holding cell, he found two suspects lying, un able to walk or sit but talking and ordered that they be evacuated to Kabwe General Hospital.

In his evidence in chief, Superintendent Banda said upon arriving at the hospital, the attending Doctor certified Bwembya dead while the other one was served.

He told the court that on September 25,2019 around 20:30 hours received a phone call from detective Zwau asking for permission to go and visit his child who was ill in Chirundu District.

The former Officer In-charge added that he advised Zwau to leave in the morning as the child was already in hospital and avoid moving at night.

Spt. Banda explained that around 02:00 hours, he however , received another call that unknown people had stolen his revolver and had a suspect who confessed stealing it was ready to lead him to where it was hidden.

It was thereby the caller requested a police Land cruiser to use for recoveries to which the former Officer In-charge agreed to.

Spt Banda told the court that at about 06:00 hours, he received another call from the accused informing him that the purported firearm has been found as he had forgotten it at his resident in Kabwe.

The former Officer In –charge further disclosed that when asked about the suspects detained in relation to the missing firearm, he was told by Zwau that they were still in custody with slightly injured which forced him to drive to the scene.

Another police Office Constable Mulenga Kapambwe told the court that when he reported for work on the material date around 23:30 found Zwau beating the boy with a short plastic button to force him reveal where he had taken his firearm.

Kapambwe, 28, also a police officer of Prospect Police station said Zwau took the boy outside and fired three shots to threaten the boy so that he could reveal where he had taken the gun but the boy refused.

The witness further revealed that the boy was made to lie down in the corridor being beaten and they later went to Liteta to search for the gun at their home but nothing was found.

And in another related development a 26 years man who is alleged to have hawked to death a Chinese couple in Mumbwa last year has been committed to the High Court for commencement of trial on a charge of Murder.

Kenny Figo of Lubemba village in Chief Mumba an Electrician who was employed as a salesman at Sun Share shop appeared for mention before Mumbwa magistrate court after the Director of Public prosecutions committed him to the Kabwe High court.