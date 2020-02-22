The Teaching Service Commission says is putting measures in place to control rural urban drift among teachers.

Teaching Service Commission Chairperson, Stanley Mhango said the commission has been discussing with Provincial Education Officers on the measures that have been put in place to curb rural urban drift.

Mr Mhango said it is sad that teachers who are deployed to offer services to people in the rural areas usually leave after serving for a short period.

He said the commission has directed that no officer should move out of a district or a province carrying their position ID.

“The terms and conditions of service are very clear that one can only be transferred where there is a vacant and funded position unless in extreme conditions”, Mr Mhango said.

He expressed sadness with the number of positions that were frozen before he came into office, saying it is as a result of inertia on administrators because it takes 12 months for a position to be frozen.

Mr Mhango said once a position is inactive for the period of 12 months the Payroll Management and Establishment Control (PMEC) system disables that position.

He said the commission is doing everything possible to ensure that those positions are unfrozen.

Mr Mhango has guided the Provincial Education Officers and the District Education Board Secretaries to consider those that have been acting at schools that have no establishment to fill up positions whenever a vacancy arises.