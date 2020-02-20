Police at Lusaka’s Kenneth Kaunda International Airport have in police custody two suspects who were this morning allegedly found burying money amounting to K900.00 on one of the tombs while enchanting by members of the public.

According to Zambia Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo, this happened at Chimbwi Cemetery between ZNS Airport farms and Kampasa settlement.

Mrs. Katongo said a mob from Kampasa community descended on the suspects and were only rescued by police officers.

She said the suspects where accused of being part of those that are spraying households with chemicals .

Mrs. Katongo said investigations into the matter have continued.

PHOENIX NEWS