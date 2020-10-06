Two people have drowned on Lake Mweru-Wantipa in Kaputa district, Northern Province.

The duo who were fishermen of Mwenda-Nensapato fishing camp in Kaputa died on Wednesday after the boat they were in capsized due to strong winds.

Both Police sources and Kaputa District Commissioner, Enerst Bwalya have confirmed the development to ZANIS in an interview.

Mr Bwalya said four other people who were in the same boat were rescued by other fishermen.

“There were six people in the boat the time it capsized, two drowned while four others were rescued by other fishermen who heard them screaming for help,” he said.

He has identified the deceased as Kafuti Musamba 22, and John Chendela 23 both of Mikose village in Nsama district.

“The community and fishermen of Mwenda-Nensapato managed to retrieve the body of Musamba and he has since been buried and the search for Chendela has also continued,” Mr Bwalya said.

Mr Bwalya has since conveyed a message of condolences to the relatives of the deceased.