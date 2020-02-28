Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of an unidentified man through mob justice.

Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Engineer Joel Njase has confirmed to the development to Zambia News and information Services (ZANIS) in an interview, today.

Eng. Njase explained that following a tip off, the suspects he named as Given Sikapwila aged 27 and Nkumbu Sinkala aged 26 were arrested while the third suspect is still on the run.

The Police Commissioner said on February 23rd 2020, at around 10:00 hours, an unidentified male person was beaten to death at Nkanile village on suspicion of gassing.

The Police Chief said the suspects are currently in police custody and will appear in court soon.