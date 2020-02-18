A two year old baby girl of Chama District in Muchinga Province, died on the spot this morning after a rear left wheel ran over her head whilst the motor vehicle was in a reverse motion.

Both Chama District Commissioner, Leonard Ngoma and Muchinga Province Police Commissioner, Joel Njase have confirmed the incident in separate interviews with the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) in Chinsali today.

Eng Njase said the accident occurred this morning, February 15, 2020 at 08:00 hours in Mayard Compound within Chama township.

Eng Njase said the accident involved a motor vehicle Toyota RAV 4 bearing registration number ALM 1291 driven by Amon Mtonga aged 45 of Mayard Compound in Chama town.

Eng Njase said the accident happened when Mtonga was trying to move the mentioned vehicle from one point to another within his residence adding that his daughter Chatowa Mtonga aged 2 years old of the same abode was playing within the yard.

The Police Commissioner said that the rear left tyre of the said motor vehicle ran over Chatowa Mtonga, the daughter to Amon Mtonga who was reversing within his residence.

Eng Njase stated that the baby died on the spot when the rear left wheel ran over her head saying the body is currently in Chama District Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem examination.

Eng Njase further said the motor vehicle has no visible damage and has been impounded at Chama Police Station.

Mtonga has since been arrested and is detained at Chama police station.