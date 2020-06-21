The United States government has revealed that more than $12 billion has so far been allocated towards the global COVID-19 response.

The United States government has further committed to continue to ensure that the substantial U.S. funding and scientific efforts on this front remain a central and coordinated part of the worldwide effort against the disease.

In a statement made available to ZANIS by the U.S. Department of State, Office of the Spokesperson in its Update for June 18 dubbed: “ The United States Continues to Lead the Global Response to COVID-19 “ pointed out that the efforts by the American people are far from over but continue to make a real and lasting impact.

The Department of State Office of the Spokesperson further says funding provided by Congress will save lives by improving public health education, protecting healthcare facilities, and increasing laboratory, disease-surveillance, and rapid-response capacity in more than 120 countries.

The COVID-19 assistance to-date from the State Department and USAID includes approximately $428 million in emergency health assistance from USAID’s Global Health Emergency Reserve Fund for Contagious Infectious-Disease Outbreaks and Global Health Programs account, and more than $462 million in humanitarian assistance from USAID’s International Disaster Assistance (IDA) account.

The other COVID-19 assistance to-date is the more than $206 million from the Economic Support Fund (ESF) and more than $173 million in humanitarian assistance from the Migration and Refugee Assistance (MRA) account.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the U.S. Government has announced more than $1.2 billion in State Department and U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) emergency health, humanitarian, economic, and development assistance specifically aimed at helping governments, international organizations, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) fight the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Zambia has been allocated $3.4 million for health assistance to fund risk-communications, water and sanitation, the prevention and control of infections, public health messaging, and more.

This assistance joins $4.9 billion total U.S. Government investments for Zambia over the past 20 years and nearly $3.9 billion in U.S. health assistance.