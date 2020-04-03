The United Bank for Africa (UBA) has made a donation of US$150,000 to the Zambian government as part of the COVID-19 Relief Support.

And Minister in the Office of the Vice President Olipa Phiri has called on all stakeholders to play a part in the fight against Coronavirus.

Ms Phiri says government is doing everything possible to mitigate the spread of the deadly pandemic.

The Minister said President Lungu has announced a number measures which include the closure of drinking places and casinos as well as ban on unnecessary travels, which she said should be adhered to stop the spread of the disease.

And UBA Board Chairman Abel Ng’andu said it was important that institutions and individuals across all sectors join forces with government to combat Covid 19.

Mr Ng’andu recognised that the world is facing an unprecedented challenge with communities and economies everywhere affected by the pandemic.

He expressed confidence that the donation will help government to provide medical supplies, treatment and other essentials needed to combat the spread of the virus.

The UBA Board Chairman handed over the Cheque which is equivalent to K2, 650, 000 to the Minister on behalf of the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU).

And Minister of Sport Emmanuel Mulenga in his vote of thanks said the donation is an indication that UBA values the country where they conduct business and urged other corporate entities to emulate them.