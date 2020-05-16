United Nations Resident Coordinator in Zambia Coumba Gadio has called for additional support in community sensitization activities in order to strengthen efforts by government in combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Speaking when she called on Chawama First Level Hospital staff in Lusaka today, Dr. Gadio stressed the need to tailor sensitization messages according to how the pandemic evolves.

Dr. Gadio noted that community members should be engaged at all levels as they play an important role in fighting the further spread of COVID-19.

“A lot is being done in terms of giving information to the public as well as listening to them and we need to continue and tailor messages accordingly. No one should be left behind. Community members have a key role in fighting COVID-19, so it is important that we encourage them to follow the prevention guidelines” Dr. Gadio stated.

She commended Chawama First level hospital staff for their efforts in controlling COVID-19 and urged them not to lose sight of providing other essential health services to the community.

The UN Resident Coordinator affirmed the UN’s continued support towards strengthening health systems in the country.

Dr. Gadio later took a drive in Chawama Township to sensitize the public on COVID-19 using a ZANIS public address system.

During sensitisation, she urged members of the community to adhere to prescribed preventive measures if they are to join the fight against the pandemic.

And World Health Organisation Country Representative Nathan Bakyaita who was in the company of the UN Resident Coordinator, noted that for sustained behavior to be achieved, there is need to have a good set of communication channels.

Dr. Bakyaita stated that COVID-19 is a funny but dangerous disease which does not show symptoms in some people, hence the need for the communities to be made to understand the importance of adhering to health guidelines.

He said that health workers also need psycho-socio support as they take care of patients adding that front liners are at high risk of contracting the virus, hence need for them to be assured of their wellbeing.

He urged health workers not to lose sight of providing other essential health services to the community by tracking the key proxy sensitive indicators.

“I have noticed that the hospital is doing great with HIV work, but how are you ensuring that the essential services are brought on board. Let us keep an eye on the vaccines, keep an eye on antenatal, let us keep an eye on nutrition services as we know that is a big problem, let us not lose track of those,” Dr. Bakyaita emphasised.

And Chawama Sub District Health Public Health Specialist Masumba Masaninga said that the health post was ready for COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Masaninga said symptomatic patients are isolated at the facility until laboratory tests are carried out to ensure that necessary steps are taken.

He added that the hospital has engaged community volunteers who he referred to as ‘community champions’ who are helping in sensitizing the public.