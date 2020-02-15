The second round supplementary immunization to safeguard children less than five years against polio in Mwense district of Luapula province has been completed.

And Mwense District Health Director Markfold Chipili has expressed happiness, describing the activity as a success.

Dr Chipili told ZANIS in Mwense today, that the programme was implemented with financial help from the World Health Organization (WHO).

He has stated that almost all the children under the age of five years in the district have been vaccinated.

Dr Chipili also expressed happiness at the high compliance levels from parents during the campaign, adding that his office ensured that even families who had shifted to farming camps were followed and their children vaccinated.

He has however, appealed to parents to continue taking their children under five years to health facilities for the routine immunization despite having received the vaccine during the campaign.

The second round Polio vaccination campaign was conducted from Friday February 7th, to Tuesday February 11, 2020.