Government has called on youths to use the right channel in order to engage relevant stakeholders when airing out their concerns.

Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs, Godfridah Sumaili said it is unfortunate that most youths have reverted to the use of social media and exhibit lawlessness when expressing their concerns.

Rev Sumaili indicated that people should not take advantage of their right to freedom by abusing it but engage government in the right manner.

She pointed out that the Zambian government is democratic as it thrives on tolerance views and opinions from both leaders and citizens for a continued good governance.

“While we enjoy rights and freedoms, I wish to remind ourselves to avoid abuse of these freedoms through hate speech, lawlessness and abuse of social media,” Rev Sumaili stated.

Speaking during a press briefing in Lusaka today, Rev Sumaili announced that Zambia has been ranked fourth most peaceful country in Africa and 44th in the world, as indicated in the Global Peace Index (GPI) for 2020.

The Minister disclosed that at global level, the 2020 GPI shows that the country level of peacefulness increased by five points as compared to the previous GPI, when Zambia was ranked 48 out of 163 countries in the world.

She attributed the achievement to the continued co-existence among Zambians, unity in diversity and good governance.

“Government wishes to express its gratitude to all Zambians for their contribution towards the peace and unity the nation has continued to enjoy,” she said.

“ The people of Zambia have lived in peace with one another and embraced other people that come from all parts of the world while embracing our unique cultures and national values, such as patriotism, national unity, peace, rule of law, non-discrimination among others,” said Rev Sumaili.

Meanwhile, she noted with concern that some political parties are taking advantage of the youths to cause violence for their political ambitions.

Rev Sumaili said youths being the potential leaders of tomorrow should be involved in developmental issues which will improve their livelihoods.

She urged those wanting to disrupt the peace that Zambians have enjoyed over the years through demonstrations to use proper ways of voicing out their grievances.