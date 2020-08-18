Government has assured that it will always pay a high premium to ensure that people receive quality health care services in the country.

Speaking to journalists in Lusaka, University Teaching Hospital Chief Medical Superintendent Alex Makupe disclosed that the water situation at UTH Dialysis Centre has been normalized and services are back on track.

Dr. Makupe explained that services at the Dialysis Centre resumed starting last Friday, August 4, 2020 after the water challenges were worked on and are expected to continue hence called on the public not to panic.

“I can confirm that we had a small setback last week and this was because we had a very big pipe burst, and this pipe for the water was laid some time back very deep in the ground. Even when we saw that there was a reduction in the amount of water that was flowing out of our taps we could not find where the problem was.

The Dialysis Centre within UTH requires plenty of water for it to run as it is dependent on high volumes of water. That made us slow down and stop the services for two days but management moved in swiftly to correct the situation,” Dr. Makupe said.

He further disclosed that government through the Ministry of health has continued to procure consumables for Dialysis to ensure continued treatment among patients across the country.

He indicated that the flow of resources in the health sector has been overwhelming disclosing that hospitals in the country have already received their seventh grants during the first eight months of 2020 showing government’s commitment to support health care services.

Mr. Makupe challenged health facilities to make sure that consumables for Renal services are made available to the public.