Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili has urged church leaders to use the week of prayer, sensitization and fasting to sensitize their congregants on COVID- 19 and the measures the ministry of health has put in place to combat its the spread.

Rev.Sumaili explained that the past six weeks have been challenging for the nation as regards the COVID-19 pandemic, that has seen schools closed, businesses slow down and places of worship experience restrictions on gatherings.

Speaking when she launched the seven days of prayer in Lusaka, Ms. Sumaili commended church leaders and followers for having joined hands with government in fighting the spread of COVID-19.

“I would like to commend the body of Christ represented here, for coming together to seek the face of god in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Being a Christian nation that we are, this is the correct thing to do as we believe god is able to intervene .

“I wish to state that the ministry of national guidance and religious affairs counts it a great privilege and responsibility to be able to partner and work with the church, in its response to COVID 19, in the face of fear and uncertainty that have gripped our nation,” he said.

She passionately pointed out that the will keep on focusing on facilitating the realization of national values and principles and the actualization of the declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation.

“Zambia is a Christian nation in covenant with god almighty, there for each time we as God’s children are faced with a challenge we must run to god for his counsel and help. Psalms 50:15 the bible tells us that call unto me in times of trouble and I will deliver you, and you will honor me,” she stressed.

The National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister further explained that the her Ministry will continue supporting the work of churches and other faith based organisations in Zambia by providing a platform for dialogue and collaboration as well as guidance on the promotion of national unity, good morals, social justice and good governance.

During the COVID-19 update, today, Minster of Health Chitalu Chilufya said the country recorded 85 cases and declared Nakonde District as the new COVID-19 epicenter following the explosion of new cases in the district.

Zambia has the cumulative total of 252 cases, 112 recoveries, 133 active cases, and 7 deaths.