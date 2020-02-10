Vice President Inonge Wina has re-emphasized the importance of education especially for the girl child.

Mrs Wina says early marriages in all parts of the country are a great concern to government and has since urged all parents to ensure that all girl children complete their education.

ZANIS reports that the Vice President said this when she addressed Lukulu residents upon arrival in the district today.

She noted that it is important to help the girl child to have hope in the future that they can make significant contribution to the country’s development.

Mrs Wina further noted that education gives both girls and boys a privilege for a brighter future.