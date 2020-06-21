The office of the Vice president has distributed 500 bags of maize bran to five small scale livestock Cooperatives in Misundu township of Ndola district for their dairy animals.

Ndola District Commissioner Anthony Katongo said government decided give the animal feed to the farmers to help cushion some of the challenges they have been facing especially during the COVID 19 era.

Officially launching the exercise, today, Mr Katongo said government is aware that due to COVID 19 farmers have been having challenges of accessing proper feed to give their dairy animals saying that government stepped in and decided to give the farmers the maize bran that will be processed into feed.

‘Once you receive your maize bran you will be able to process it into feed and give your animals ,you will then have healthy goats, chickens, pigs cattle for business,” he said.

Mr. Katongo said having healthy animals will also contribute to the food security in the district because of the dedicated livestock farmers in Misundu area.

And Disaster Management Mitigation Unit Copperbelt Regional Coordinator George Akalemwa the said distribution of maize bran is an old project which was being implemented by President Edgar Lungu to help farmers with feeding of their animals across the country.

Mr Akalemwa said through the Livestock and fisheries district coordinators he has been able to identity the active farmers’ Cooperative groups in need of the maize bran.

“I urged you to use the maize bran for the intended purpose so that government can be able to lend a helping hand whenever you call for help,” he said

And Speaking on behalf of the farmers Noah Kasapato thanked government for remembering the farmers in Misundu by giving them maize bran that will help feed the daily animals they have.

Mr Kasapato said the farmers in the area are still waiting for the promised goats ,pigs and chicken among other animals by government through the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries.