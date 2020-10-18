Voter Education Facilitators (VEFs) and District Voter Education Committee (DVEC) members in Mwinilunga District of North-Western Province have been warned against being partisan during the forthcoming voter registration exercise.

District Electoral Officer Kennedy Kazanda warned that the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) will not hesitate to withdraw any voter education facilitator who will be found flouting voter registration regulations.

He said this in an opening speech read for him by his Deputy John Musonda during the on-going four days voter registration training being held at Mwinilunga Boarding Secondary School.

“It is imperative that voter education facilitators adhere to voter education principles of being non-partisan, objectivity and transparency. The commission will not hesitate to remove any VEF who will be found playing politics in the field,” Mr Kazanda said.

Mr Kazanda said changes in the electoral procedures and technological advancement has necessitated the training of all electoral staff stating that experience alone can no longer be relied upon to carry out the important national task.

And District Voter Education Trainer (DVET) Thomas Mbashi has called on the VEFs to pay particular attention to the lessons and acquaint themselves with the voter registration materials in order to give correct information to the general public.

Twenty three voter education facilitators will be deployed to create awareness and encourage eligible citizens to register as voters in the 19 wards of the district.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia has set October 28, to November 30, 2020 for voter registration and targets to register about nine million voters countrywide during the exercise ahead of the 2021 general elections.