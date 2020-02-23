Government has urged contactors countrywide to improve on the quality of works to enable the structures built stand a long period of time.

Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Vincent Mwale says his ministry is concerned with the bridges that are being washed away by rain water despite some of them being recently constructed.

He explained that contractors should prioritize durability of the structures built so that they do not succumb to the currency of rain water.

ZANIS reports the minister saying this when he officiated at the commissioning of the construction Materia testing laboratory at the National Council for Construction Head Office in in Lusaka today.

He directed the National Council for Construction to ensure that constructors fully utilize the material testing laboratory as it is the sure way of enhancing quality service delivery.

Mr.Mwale pointed out that it is unacceptable for 5 to 10 years old bridges to be succumbing to rain water.

He further hailed the National council for construction for having engaged the local contractor to build the 300,000 United States Dollars construction maternity testing laboratory.

“Going forward the Ministry will push and make sure that durable bridges and other infrastructure are constructed in the country.

“It is uncalled for that bridges that are 5 and 10 years old should be collapsing when in other countries bridges stand for 50,70 and 100 years the thing that we can also done,” he stressed.

And National Council for Construction Board Chairperson Roseta Chabala said nine thousand two hundred eight (9208) local contractors registered with the National Council for Construction in 2019.

Ms. Chabala said the council also monitored 401 projects that were registered last year which also saw the compliance levels to the 20% local sub-contraction policy being improved.

She further urged the local contractors to fully utilize the construction material testing laboratory which was funded by the World Bank under the Rural Connectivity programme.