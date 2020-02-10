The Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) says the Zambezi river flow at Victoria Falls has continued to rise steadily in the first week of February.

ZRA Chief Executive Officer, Munyaradzi Munodawafa says the increase is above last year’s flows during the same period by 25 percent, however noted that this is still below the long term average by 29 percent.

Speaking during a media briefing in Lusaka today, Mr Munodawafa says ZRA operates 13 gauge reading or telemetry stations on the Kariba catchment from which measurements on water levels that feed into Lake Kariba are done.

Mr Munodawafa said the two stations are Chavuma and Victoria Falls which contribute over 75 percent of inflows into Lake Kariba have not received good rainfall activities.

He explained that despite the country recording floods in some parts of the country, they have no impact on the Kariba dam because the dam depends on water in-flows from Southern, Western and North-Western Provinces.

Mr Munodawafa noted that given the four weeks’ time lag between two, the flow at Victoria Falls is expected to show considerable rise towards the end of February 2020.

He noted that the power generation at Kariba dam relies on availability of adequate water which also depends on the rainfall received in any particular rainfall season which implies increased river water in-flows into lake Kariba which in turn improves power generation.

Mr Munodawafa added that in terms of flows, the Zambezi River is currently flowing at around 663 cubic metres against a long term normal of 932 cubic metres a level drop by 1 centimetre between 5 and 6 February 2020.

He said with the lower catchment continuing to be practically dry since mid-January 2020, adding that relatively high flows monitored on upper Zambezi catchment is still heavily weakened by Baroste and Choba flood plains resulting in paltry daily increments of about 6-12 per day at Victoria Falls.