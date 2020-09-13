Minister of Water Development, Sanitation and Environment Protection, Jonas Chanda says government will continue to ensure that residents have access to clean and safe drinking water in the country.

Speaking when he toured the Emergency Water Supply and Sanitation project works in Lusaka’s Kanyama, Matero and Mandevu townships, Dr Chanda said he was impressed with the projects in the three townships.

He noted that residents will see improved clean and safe drinking water once the project is completed.

Dr Chanda said authorities in Kanyama constituency should engage Industrial owners to ensure that ground water is not polluted.

He further said Kanyama needs urgent attention in terms of water and sanitation services so that people in the township and surrounding areas can have access to clean and safe water.

“We have a number of people who have been left behind, I know in Kanyama constituency like Garden House, John Laing and Kanyama all these places have many people but they do not have access to safe drinking water,” he said.

Dr Chanda stated that pollution of underground water should be dealt with seriously before the project is completed.

And Kanyama Member of Parliament, Elizabeth Phiri said 5,000 households will be connected to clean and safe drinking water.

“We have a sewer line that is being developed within Kanyama constituency, the project is progressing well but there is a financial challenge hence the project is moving at a slow pace,” she said

Ms Phiri added the shallow wells were buried and people still have no access to drinking water and people were drinking contaminated water from the dam.

She added that the compound is near industries and the underground water is contaminated.

“There was blue water coming from underground water which people were drinking but we thank God the water was not poisonous,” she added.

And Matero Member of Parliament, Lloyd Kaziya said his constituency is a huge beneficiary of the water and sanitation project.