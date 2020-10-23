Chambeshi Water Supply and Sanitation Company has donated assorted items worth over K24, 000 to the female section of Milima Correctional Prison in Kasama district.

And speaking during the handover of the donated items, Chambeshi Water Supply and Sanitation Company Finance Manager Patrick Simukoko, said the donation is part of the company’s cooperate social responsibility.

He said the water utility firm decided to make a donation to the correction facility as one way of alleviating the suffering of the inmates.

Mr. Simukoko noted those who are incarceration need support from the public and make them feel part of society.

He expressed sadness to note that some inmates have not been visited by their relatives ever since they were sent to the correctional facility.

Mr. Simukoko also called upon church organizations and other well-wishers to find time to reach out to those in prison.

And Milima Correction officer in-charge of female section Assistant Superintendent Violet Simuchali thanked the Chambeshi water supply and Sanitation Company for the donation.

Ms. Simuchali said the donations mean a lot to the lives of the inmates and cushion their plight.

She said inmates face a number of challenges which cannot be seen by those who are outside the facilities.

The donated items included beddings, clothes, sanitary items and toiletries among others.