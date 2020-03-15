Government has reaffirmed its commitment towards hastening protective measures in the wake of coronavirus pandemic that has been recorded in two of the neighboring countries.

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Dora Siliya says the fight and prevention against coronavirus needs concerted efforts as it affects both the wellness of the people and the economic growth of the country.

Speaking at the joint press briefing with Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya and Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe in Lusaka today, Ms. Siliya urged the media to intensify the sensitization messages to the general public about the pandemic.

Ms Siliya who is also Chief Government Spokesperson underscored that though Zambia has not recorded any case of Convid-19 it has had a negative impact on the country’s economy.

She cited the depreciation of the kwacha against other convertible currencies, as the result of the shocks impacted negatively by the coronavirus pandemic that has so broken out in the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Republic of South Africa.

“This fight needs concerted efforts to be won. The media need to hasten the sensitization to the public about this pandemic in all the languages. The Teachers should educate our children to practice hygiene to prevent this pandemic and so on.

“This pandemic though not recorded in our country is already having negative impact on our economy such as the depreciation of our currency kwacha,” she said.

And Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya says his ministry has come up with two statutory instruments ( S.I’ s )that are already in effect aimed at further putting up other preventive measures.

Dr. Chilufya pointed out that the public national emergency center has been activated, multi-sectoral approach intensified as well as isolation areas have been identified countrywide.

He stated that government with its cooperating partners has set aside K97 million to be used should be there be any case recorded.

Dr.Chilufya emphasized that the multi-sectoral team is responding to President Edgar Lungu’s directive of enhanced sensitization and surveillance of the coronavirus pandemic.

Going forward, the Minister of health explained that people in public places such as churches and schools among others should exercise maximum hygiene by washing hands and avoid handshakes nor hugging.

He affirmed that coronavirus pandemic affects everyone regardless of their colour or race, adding that there is currently no known cure of the pandemic.

Dr.Chilufya said the coronavirus pandemic has so far claimed 4,984 lives globally, with over 1,34000 cases recorded globally.

At the same press briefing also attended by Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Amos Malunpenga, Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Administration Mulalelo Akakulubelwa and her counterpart from Technical services Kennedy Malama, Dr.Chilufya said government will continue screening the people coming into the country and urged the general citizenry to avoid non-essential trips abroad.