The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA), says it will not relent in its efforts to curb smuggling and tax evasion in the country, by seizing goods and vessels used in the detrimental vice.

ZRA Senior Corporate Affairs Officer Robert Zawe, states that seized goods would be donated to aid organizations not just to help curb smuggling, but to forge beneficial partnerships with various stakeholders countrywide.

ZANIS reports that Mr Zawe said this in Livingstone on Monday, when ZRA donated seized sugar worth 25, 500 kwacha to Lubasi and Maramba Old People’s Homes.

Mr Zawe said this is also in line with the authority’s core values which include tax payer focus, integrity, professionalism, innovation and networking.

He adds that the donation was made in accordance with section 204 of the Custom and Excise Act of the Laws of Zambia, which gives ZRA power to donate seized goods to any identified organization.

Mr Sikalinda said the sugar was seized between March and November 2019, from various importers who wanted to smuggle the commodity into the country.

“We know that sugar is a critical element to our diet and it is my hope that this donation will go a long way in cushioning the financial stress you have in procuring the commodity,” he said.

Mr Zawe commended the charity institutions for their work in enhancing the dignity of people they took care off and believed the best way to encourage them was mainly through donations of various seized goods.

And when receiving the donation on behalf of the two institutions, Lubasi Home Assistant Coordinator Christina Mutikitela said she treasured the partnership between ZRA and charity organizations in Livingstone.

Mrs Mutikitela noted that the donation was timely and part of government efforts to assist the vulnerable in society.

She said Lubasi and Maramba Old People’s Home did not have permanent donors but relied on the Livingstone community for some of its needs.

Mrs Mutikitela urged ZRA to continue fighting smuggling even though it was not an easy task.