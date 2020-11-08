We’re unstoppable in developing Zambia-Lungu

By Staff Reporters

We are unstoppable in our quest to change the landscape of this great nation, declared President Edgar Lungu.

Commissioning Lusaka’s Arcades fly-over bridge on the Great East Road, President Lungu said

It has always been his dream to see the face of Lusaka, and the entire Zambia change; and change for the better.

“I am glad that we are fulfilling our promises to you all our beloved citizens.

President Sata (MHSRIP) would not have been disappointed to see what we have done in fulfilling his dream. We have built other fly-over bridges, and we are still building some more. We are unstoppable in our quest to change the landscape of this great nation,” said President Lungu. “Lusaka has been transformed for the better! Zambia has been transformed for the better!”

President Lungu said he was not ashamed of Zambia’s indebtedness because the money had been used to finance the massive Infrastructure development taking place around the country.

President Lungu said he was pleased that money from Zambia’s debt has not been misappropriated but has been used to build infrastructure which people were currently benefiting from.

He dispelled assertions that his administration had been reckless in borrowing money for infrastructure projects and maintained that it is from borrowing that Lusaka and the rest of the country are being transformed.

“What is better, borrowing to transform the country; or not borrowing and doing nothing at all? It is from borrowing that we have managed to rebuild Lusaka,” said President Lungu.

The Arcades Fly Over Bridge is intended to decongest traffic at the Intersection of Great East, Thabo Mbeki and Katima Mulilo roads.

Two more Bridges at Munali and Longacres are expected to be completed with some selected roads expanded to improve flow of traffic while at the same time beautifying the city.

President Lungu said the construction and commissioning of the Arcades Fly Over Bridge and the improved road network among other infrastructure development has been his dream, to see Lusaka and the entire country change for the better.

“Two days ago, we were remembering President Michael Chilufya Sata, whose vision, amongst many other things, was to see the transformation of Zambia through infrastructure development. President Sata would not have been disappointed to see what we have done in fulfilling his dream. Lusaka has been transformed. Zambia has been transformed,” said President Lungu.

The President said he will not be deterred by detractors from pursuing the PF collective vision of rebuilding Zambia through infrastructure projects.

President Lungu said infrastructure development was necessary to attract investment to the country because investors want good and proper road networks.

President Lungu thanked India for financing 85 per cent of the Lusaka Decongestion project while government will continue to honour its 15 per cent financing stake.

Local Government Minister Charles Banda whose ministry is overseeing the Lusaka Decongestion Project, disclosed that the project had reached 80 per cent.

Dr Banda said the commissioning of the Makeni and Arcades Fly Over Bridges demonstratd government’s commitment to putting up infrastructure that will help drive economic and social development in the country.

Indian High Commissioner to Zambia Ngulkham Gangte said his country remains committed to supporting Zambia’s economic and social development agenda.

High Commissioner Gangte said India’s development cooperation has no conditions and is based on the needs of the country it is assisting.

He explained that the new infrastructure being built under the Lusaka Decongestion Project is disaster resilient and of superior quality and durability.

The Indian envoy described the Lusaka Decongestion Project as a tangible achievement that has changed the landscape of Lusaka City and deepened development cooperation between the two countries.

High Commissioner Gangte said Constructors of the project, AFCONS remain on course to complete the decongestion project despite the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic which has affected the socio-economic activities in the country and the world.