The World Health Organisation (WHO) country office in Zambia has commended the Zambian government for adopting expeditiously its recommended interventions to contain and combat the spread of coronavirus. (COVID-19).

WHO Country Representative, Nathan Bakyaita, says even if there has been an increase in the number of COVID-19 patients in the country with a first reported case of one death, the organisation is satisfied with measures the Zambian government has put in place aimed at containing further the spread of the virus.

Dr Bakyaita told ZANIS in an exclusive interview that WHO, will closely work with government to beef up the multi-sectoral response to ensure the pandemic does not further spread, considering that Zambia’s COVID 19- response measures are well coordinated.

“As WHO local office, we are a technical agency and not a funding agency, but we are providing technical support to work on responses, surveillance and ensure we build capacity, and in some cases providing finances from cooperating partners,” he added.

“We can contain COVID-19 as long as people adhere to the public health measures being implemented by the ministry of health. Africa and Zambia in particular has not reached an alarming number of COVID patients like it is in Europe,” Dr Bakyaita noted.

He stressed that COVID-19, if allowed to multiply has negative effects on the economy, as is the case in Europe where the pandemic has overwhelmed health systems and economies.

“The bad part is that if the virus is not contained, what suffers is the economy of the country because resources are diverted from other needy areas to fight the virus, meaning that government cannot collect tax properly. Already the economy is affected seeing what is happening in the tourism sector among other sectors which have closed,” Dr Bakyaita lamented.

Dr Bakyaita has further clarified that as WHO, the coronavirus came from animals and passed it through an intermediate host who then passed it to human beings where it has established itself.

“The origin of the disease basing on science, solely on science and facts and not rumours are that the COVID-19, meaning Coronavirus Disease, came from animals and this was first reported in China in 2019, he added.

Dr Bakyaita stressed that WHO will continue to provide updated information as soon as clinical findings become available.

“The outbreak was declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on January 30th, 2020. As WHO we reiterates health screening and surveillance systems and we encourage robust and capable of tracking suspected cases quickly.

Government has announced the COVID-19 response plan measures aimed at combating the virus.

It has also announced increased screenings at airport and border entry points, instituted a 14-day monitoring for persons at high risk of COVID-19, and increased training for clinicians and health workers at selected hospitals, who are currently working to develop increased public information.