Western Province Minister, Richard Kapita has called on women in the region to avoid engaging themselves in Gender Based Violence (GBV).

Mr Kapita said government will endeavour to strengthen laws on GBV so that the rights of women are protected in the province.

ZANIS reports that the PS said this today in Kalabo district during the international women’s day commemoration under the theme,” I am generation equality, realizing women’s rights.

The Minister further said the theme for this year’s women’s day was in line with the government’s commitment of observing the acts of courage and determination for the extraordinary roles women played in the history of the country.

Mr Kapita said women in the province are achieving a lot from government projects such as the multi dollar cashew nut, the pilot project for climate resilience and the citizen economic empowerment among others aimed reducing poverty and vulnerability in the region.

He also said positive efforts can be evidenced in the region through the Ministry of Community Development and Social Services that is supporting over 3,800 women with cash grants valued at over K 9, 500 million for life skills and various business ventures for female headed households.

Mr Kapita has since called on heads of government departments in the province to take keen interest in explaining various government’s developmental projects for people in the region.

And speaking earlier, Kalabo District Commissioner, Fridah Luhila has bemoaned the high levels of teenage pregnancies in the district.

Mrs Luhila said his office in conjunction with the police victim support unit and the Department of Social Welfare has retrieved 16 children from early marriages and sent them back to school.

She said negative cultural and social norms exacerbated teenage pregnancies in the district and has called on traditional leadership to sensitize their subjects on the dangers of teenage and GBV in their communities.

And Kalabo District Young Women’s Christian Association, (YWCA) Chairperson, Sandra Maputa has called on all political parties in the country to adopt more women during the 2021 general elections.

Ms Muputa also urged women not to engage in negative behaviours such as alcohol abuse which is fueling cases GBV cases.

She further said government should come up with measures that will mitigate the challenges that may increase the vulnerability of women and girls, especially the effects of climate change.