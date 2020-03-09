Northwestern Province Deputy Permanent Secretary, Douglas Ngimbu has challenged women in the region to be proactive and engage in entrepreneurship activities that will improve their living standards.

Mr Ngimbu said women in the province should take an active role and venture income generation ventures if they are to positively contribute to the country’s development.

He was speaking in an interview with ZANIS in Solwezi shortly after touring this year’ International Women’s Day Exhibition under the theme, “I am Generating Equality, Realizing Women rights.”

Mr Ngimbu assured the women government’s support as they take up various important roles and engage in activities aimed at attaining meaningful social and economic development.

He further assured that government will continue to recognize women as equal partners in all areas of national development and urged them to come up with innovative ideas that will enable them to access empowerment funds.

Speaking in a separate interview, Solwezi Municipal Council Senior Community Development officer, Vainess Chalungumana said the local authority is empowering women in all the wards through the skills development programme.

Ms Chalungumana said so far, Kimasala women’s group has already started generating income from the skills acquired of making home decorations through recycling of bottles as well as cloth.