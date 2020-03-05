Mbala District Women Organizing Committee Chairperson, Martha Mazaba has called on women in the area to be united for them to contribute to the country’s development.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS in Mbala today, ahead of this year’s International Women Day commemoration which falls on 8th March, Ms Mazabu urged the womenfolk in the district to join hands and work together.

Meanwhile, Ms Mazaba has noted with concern the high number of women being abused in marriages.

She said the district has continued to record high numbers of women being abused hence the need to make efforts and reverse the trend through vigorous campaigns in communities and local radio stations.

And Preparations for the Women’s day celebrations have advanced in the district.

Ms Mazaba has since called on all stakeholders in the district to put their efforts and work towards the successful hosting of the event.

She explained that the committee has lined up a number of activities such as cleaning of health institutions, orphanages, and the donation of food stuffs to selected places.

Ms Mazaba has since called for commitment from women and other stakeholders in the area to fulfill their tasks and successfully host the event.

Mbala District will on 8th March joins the rest of the country in commemorating women’s Day under the theme, I am Generation Equality Realizing Women’s right.”