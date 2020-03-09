Minister of Gender, Elizabeth Phiri has implored women in the country to make exercising a habit.

ZANIS report that Ms Phiri said women should not wait to be instructed by health practitioners to exercise but make exercises a life style.

She noted that for women to effectively participate and contribute to national development they need to be healthy and fit for work.

Ms Phiri thanked the womenfolk who turned up in numbers for the aerobic exercise at the show grounds in Lusaka this morning.

And Access Bank Zambia Managing Director, Joana Bannerman said the good health and fitness of women is critical to the social and economic development of the country.

Ms Bannerman said the bank will continue to support programmes that promote the wellness among the women folk.