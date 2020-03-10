Lusaka Province Permanent Secretary, Elias Kamanga has called for the promotion of economic empowerment of women to enable them fulfil their capabilities as drivers of economic growth.

Mr Kamanga says there is need for more programmes that empower women to reduce inequalities especially among vulnerable groups in the province.

The Provincial PS was speaking when he officiated during the International Women’s Day in Chilanga district.

He stated that government has demonstrated its commitment by offering appropriate support that responds to the specific needs of women and girls using adequate social investment and social protection systems.

Mr Kamanga noted that providing women with an income and land Rights will open opportunities and significantly improve economic growth and reduce poverty among women and their families.

He stated that government has been promoting a culture of entrepreneurship among women in the district, saying 35 out of 118 empowerment projects are for women.

Mr Kamanga further said government is rolling out programmes targeted at women to venture in income generating activities and grow their businesses.

He also observed that that 4,056 women out of 8,088 farmers are benefiting from subsidized inputs under the Farmer Input Support Programme(FISP) in the district.

And District Commissioner, Edith Muwama noted that government policies on gender equality have been consistent and trickled down in the district.

Mrs Muwana observed that a total of 1,506 women and girls out of 2,300 have benefitted from the Social Cash Transfer in the district.

She further stated that of the 96 clubs that have been registered in the district, 62 were established for the women.

Mrs Muwana however said that the district is still grappling with some pockets of gender challenges ranging from violence against women to lack of opportunities for economic growth.

And Chilanga Council Chairperson, Annie Brown has called on women in the district to fight for fair representation of their interests, direct participation and decision making positions if they are to realize their full potential.

This year’s Women’ day is being commemorated under the theme: “Iam Generation Equality: Realizing Women’s Rights.”