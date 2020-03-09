The District Administration in Kasama has urged women to embrace President Edgar Lungu’s move of appointing more women in higher positions of decision making in government.

District Administrative Officer, Isidore Tebulo says women should rise to the occasion and realise their full potential as President Lungu has demonstrated his commitment to appointing more women in decision-making positions.

Mr Tebulo noted that President Lungu is determined to ensuring that equality between men and women in the country is attained.

ZANIS reports that Mr Tebulo said this when he graced Women’s Day prayers at Kasama Boys Secondary School.

He has since implored women to remain focused in order for them to achieve greater heights.

And Zambia Correctional Service Chaplain, Lydia Mutale challenged women to be the change makers in society.

This year’s International Women’ day will be celebrated under the theme, “I am Generation Equality: Realising Women’s Rights.”