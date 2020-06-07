Women Vision 2020 has called for parliamentarians to support Bill 10 to provide for the amendment of Article 47.2 which proposes a mixed member electoral system that allows a 50-50 representation in decision making.

Mrs Evelyn Manda, a member of Women Vision 2020, says parliamentarians must support Bill 10 as they resume sitting next week on Tuesday 9th June, so as to allow the amendment of Article 47.2 if 50-50 men and women representation in decision making is to be attained.

Mrs Manda said this when her team from Women Vision 2020 called on North-western province Permanent Secretary, Willies Mangimela in Solwezi today.

She said amending Article 47.2 is a great window for changing to an electoral system which will allow more women elected to decision making positions in parliament and district councils hence need to be supported.

Mrs Manda said they are in the province to create awareness on Article 47.2 and emphasized that Bill 10 could be contentious but important for the women of Zambia, saying the amendment of this Article will benefit all women regardless of their political affiliation.

“We are here to create awareness about Article 47.2 in Bill 10. I wish to emphasize that it is always very important for us to critically look at issues, Bill 10 could be contentious but for the women of Zambia we have actually noticed that we don’t need to lose this opportunity because there is this amendment of Article 47.2 which will give a window of opportunity for us regardless of political affiliation, “she said.

And Allina Nyikosa, a former minister of health in the first Republic, said chance has come for women to claim their 50-50 representation through the amendment of Bill 10.

“An opportunity has come for us women and youths and we want people, our members of parliament, traditional leaders and our women to support the amendment of Article 47.2 to a mixed member electoral system through Bill 10,” she said.

Mrs Nyikosa has since called on all well-meaning citizens to stand up and make Bill 10 pass successfully, adding that Zambia needs more women in decision making positions.

Meanwhile, Mr Mangimela expressed happiness for the women’s active role shown to supporting Bill 10 particularly towards amendment of Article 47.2 which supports women equal participation in issues of governance.

Mr Mangimela encouraged the women to continue advocating for equal participation in governance issues.

“When women participate in issues of governance at par with men we see the country move forward because the majority of the Zambian population are women, so we should not deny them equal participation in governance,” he said.

The object of this Bill is to amend the Constitution of Zambia so as to revise the Preamble in order to reaffirm the Christian character of Zambia , revise the principles and values of the Constitution, revise the electoral system for elections to the National Assembly, revise the period for dissolution of the National Assembly and revise the period of hearing and determination of a presidential election petition, among others.

Following the outbreak of COVID-19 more than two months ago , debate on the said bill was suspended following parliamentary sittings got suspended.